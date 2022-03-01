Advertisement

Constitution Amendment: NASS Okays Autonomy For Local Governments

Linda Akhigbe and Terry Ikumi  
Updated March 1, 2022
Screengrab from a video showing members of the House of Representatives voting electronically during the constitution amendment on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

 

The National Assembly on Tuesday granted financial and administrative autonomy to all the local governments across Nigeria.

This was done when the lawmakers voted on 68 Constitution Amendment bills at their plenary. The voting was done electronically.

Both chambers of the National Assembly during voting on the Constitution Amendment voted in favour of Local Government administrative autonomy as a tier of government and guarantee their democratic existence and tenure.

In the House of Representatives, the bill to create a special account through which funds for local governments will be paid directly from the Federation Account had 257 ‘YES’ votes while nine persons voted ‘NO.’

For the local government autonomy, 258 members of the House of representatives voted ‘YES’ while 15 voted ‘NO’.

In the Senate Chamber, Local government financial autonomy had 92 ‘YES’ votes and two ‘NO’ votes.

Also in the Senate Chamber, local government autonomy, had 258 ‘YES’ votes and 15 ‘NO’ votes.

Local government administrative autonomy had 88 ‘YES’ votes, four ‘NO’ votes.

The National Assembly made this vote less than 24 hours after the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) led a protest to the National Assembly, to demand overwhelming votes in favour of autonomy for the local government and the judiciary.



More on Headlines

[LIVE UPDATES] Voting On Constitution Amendment Bills Commences In National Assembly

Dolapo Osinbajo Attends Reps Plenary On Constitution Amendment, Leaves Disappointed

Buhari To Attend UN Session In Kenya, Visit London For Two-Week Medical Check-Up

Ukraine: FG To Begin Evacuation Of Nigerians From Wednesday – Onyeama

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV