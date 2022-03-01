Court Nullifies Taraba APC State Congress

Justice Simon Amobeda of the Federal High Court sitting in Jalingo, the Taraba state capital, has declared the state congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as illegal and null.

This follows a suit filed by aggrieved members of the party who approached the court sighting irregularities such as violation of the party’s constitution and the amended electoral act.

The defendants in the case included the APC, INEC, former Chairman of the party Elsudi Ibrahim, Rachel Akpabio and several others.

According to the plaintiff, the party did not hold its state congress at the state seceteriat, failed to inform aspirants on the would-be congress and misled its national headquarters after holding the purported congress in a farm located at Jauro Yinu village of Ardo Kola, belonging to a chieftain of the party in Taraba, Ali Sani-Kona among several allegations.

In his ruling, Justice Simon Amobeda ruled that the party ridiculed the court by disobeying its order of halting the purported congress, insisting that those claiming to be officials of the party should stop parading themselves as one.

The judge also ruled that by not allowing other members of the party to take part in the congress as well as not announcing a date, the congress, which took place on October 24, was undemocratic.

He instructed that another state congress be organised to carry every member along.

Speaking shortly after the judgment, counsel to the defendants John Odekina stressed that they will approach Court of Appeal and Supreme Court to ensure justice.

Meanwhile, counsel to the plaintiffs, Joy Ezekiel, is basking in the euphoria of the judgment, saying that they are ready to go to any lengths to if the defendants approach an appellate court.