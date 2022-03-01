Nigeria Needs To Bake A Bigger ‘National Cake’ – Obaseki

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Tuesday said Nigeria needs to increase its revenues in order to address complaints over the sharing formula of federation proceeds.

The Governor made the comment at the State Government House in Benin-City during a courtesy visit of the Chairman of the Federal Character Commission, Muheeba Dankaka.

“The issue for us in Nigeria should be how to bake a bigger cake, because the cake we are trying to share has become too small,” the Governor said.

“So no matter how hard you try to divide that cake and share it, many people will still feel they are not getting their fair share or what is due to them, because whatever they get might just be marginal.”

Obaseki also noted that the Federal Government is spending too much of the nation’s dwindling resources on recurrent expenditures, including personnel emoluments.