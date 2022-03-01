Advertisement

Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine: Latest Developments

Updated March 1, 2022
A destroyed Russian military vehicle is seen on the roadside on the outskirts of Kharkiv on February 26, 2022, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian forces repulsed a Russian attack on Kyiv but “sabotage groups” infiltrated the capital, officials said on February 26, as Ukraine reported 198 civilian deaths, including children, following Russia’s invasion. 
Sergey BOBOK / AFP

 

 

Here are the latest developments in Russia’s war in Ukraine:

– Kharkiv bombarded –

A view of the square outside the damaged local city hall of Kharkiv on March 1, 2022, was destroyed as a result of Russian troop shelling. 
Sergey BOBOK / AFP

 

Russian forces bombard government headquarters in the centre of Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv after pounding residential areas of the city, killing at least 11 civilians, its mayor says.

– Kyiv braces –

A view of the cars which were destroyed by recent shelling in Kyiv outskirts on February 28, 2022. The UN human rights chief said on February 28, 2022 that at least 102 civilians, including seven children, had been killed in Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion five days ago, warning the true numbers were likely far higher. Genya SAVILOV / AFP

 

Satellite images show a vast military column amassing just north of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, where residents are braced for a Russian assault.

The Russian army tells them they can “freely leave” on one highway going south as it hints of attacks on civilian areas.

– Russians reach Kherson –

This Maxar satellite image taken and released on February 26, 2022, shows an overview of Russian ground forces near the Kakhovka hydroelectric plant on the Dnieper River in southern Ukraine. . Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies / AFP

 

Russian forces reach the southern city of Kherson near Moscow-controlled Crimea, setting up checkpoints on its outskirts, its mayor says. Moscow claimed to have besieged the city two days ago.

– Port city without power –


Sergey BOBOK / AFP

 

The strategic Black Sea port city of Mariupol is left without electricity after Russian attacks.

– Zelensky to address European MPs –

 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a meeting with Britain’s Prime Minister during the Munich Security Conference in Munich, southern Germany, on February 19, 2022.
Matt Dunham / POOL / AFP

 

President Volodymyr Zelensky is to address the European Parliament by videolink a day after pleading for urgent EU membership for Ukraine.

– Shipments to Russia halted –

Danish shipping giant Maersk says it will stop transporting non-essential goods to Russia, further squeezing its crumbling economy.

– War crimes –

International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan says there is a “reasonable basis” to believe “war crimes and crimes against humanity have been committed” since 2014.

– 660,000 refugees –

Nearly 660,000 people have fled Ukraine in the last five days, the UN’s refugee agency says, with tens of thousands more displaced inside the country.

– Talks to continue –

Negotiators from Ukraine and Russia end a first round of talks with no breakthrough. Both sides agree to conduct a second round “soon”.

– Turkey blocks warships –

Turkey blocks warships from the Bosphorus and Dardanelles strait, limiting the movement of Russian and other naval assets by invoking a 1936 treaty.

– Putin’s demands –

In a call with French President Emmanuel Macron, Russian leader Vladimir Putin demands the “demilitarisation and denazification” of Ukraine and that the West recognise his annexation of Crimea.

– Russian conductor fired –

The Munich Philharmonic sacks Russian conductor Valery Gergiev — who is close to Putin — after he fails to respond to a request to denounce Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

– Nuclear fear –

The head of the UN atomic energy watchdog, the IAEA, expresses “grave concern” that invading Russian troops are operating close to Zaporizhzhia, the largest nuclear power station in Ukraine.

– Russia kicked out of World Cup –

Russia is expelled from the 2022 World Cup and its teams suspended from all international football competitions “until further notice”, FIFA and UEFA say.

– Russian diplomats expelled –

The US moves to expel 12 members of Russia’s UN mission from America for being “intelligence operatives”.

– More sanctions –

The US and Canada ban all transactions with Russia’s central bank in an unprecedented sanction.

The EU adds more Putin allies to its sanctions blacklist, including Kremlin mouthpiece Dmitry Peskov and oligarchs Igor Sechin, Alisher Usmanov, Petr Aven and Mikhail Fridman.

– Ruble crashes –

Putin orders emergency capital controls and forces exporters to buy rubles to prop up the currency, which plunges by a fifth, reaching record lows.

– Finland to join NATO? –

Lawmakers in traditionally non-aligned Finland — which has a long border with Russia — are to debate NATO membership. It comes after Helsinki took a “historic” decision to supply weapons to Ukraine.

– No Hollywood films –

Disney and Sony Pictures stop the release of their films in Russian cinemas because of its invasion of Ukraine.



