Kim Kardashian Divorce From Kanye West Finalised

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian officially became single again on Wednesday, after a Los Angeles judge finalised her divorce from rapper Ye, whom she married in 2014.

Kardashian appeared before the court virtually but Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was represented only by his lawyer, who brought no objection to the end of the marriage.

Ye had publicly fought the separation, including with social media posts imploring Kardashian to reconcile.

Kardashian filed for divorce last year after months of press reports about marital strife and as Ye battled with mental health issues.

“I very much desire to be divorced,” Kardashian wrote in a declaration filed to the court last week.

“I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so,” added the 41-year-old megastar.

“I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children.”

The couple have four children: eight-year-old daughter North, son Saint, six, daughter Chicago, four, and two-year-old son Psalm.

The pair, who began dating in 2012 and married in a lavish ceremony in Italy two years later, rapidly became one of the world’s most instantly recognizable couples.

But their union ran into trouble with reports of bizarre outbursts from Ye, 44, who suffers from bipolar disorder.