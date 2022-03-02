Lovers Found Dead In Vehicle Along Lagos/ Ibadan Expressway

A man and a woman have been found dead in a vehicle around the Mowe/Ibafo area of the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

The Ogun State Police on Wednesday said the man who was identified as Akeem had killed himself with a substance suspected to be sniper after killing his lover.

According to the police, Akeem had earlier been reported at the Ilaje Police Division in Lagos State for hitting an object on her head which led to her death.

“When the lady became unconscious, the man put her in his car and drove off, took sniper on their way to Ogun State and they were both found dead around NASFAT area of Mowe-Ibafo axis of the state,” the State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The PPRO explained that the situation was reported at the station after people became suspicious as the vehicle remained on the same spot for two days.

He also debunked speculations that the couple died during sexual intercourse.

“They did not die while having sex, the man had earlier been reported at Ilaje police station in Lagos. He was reported for allegedly hitting an object on his lover’s head”.

He, however, said investigations are ongoing to ascertain remote and immediate causes of the deaths.