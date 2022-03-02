Navy Intercepts Illegal Fuel Along Bakassi, Hands Over To NSCDC

The Nigerian Navy Ship Victory in Calabar, the Cross River State capital has intercepted a boat laden with several drums of illegally refined petroleum product.

The products were intercepted along Ikang waterways in Bakassi Local Government Area when the suspects planned to smuggle the products to neigbouring Cameroon.

The base operations officer, Clement Ayogu, while handing over the products to officials of the Nigeria Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Wednesday said the products were intercepted during a patrol by the Nigerian Navy ship.

He said the smugglers escaped upon the sight of the patrol team, leaving their product behind.

“The suspects were arrested last week, around Ikang community. After further investigations, it was gathered that these seizures were of the attempt of being smuggled out of this country,” he said.

Ayogu added that the products are handed over to the NSCDC for further investigations and possible prosecution.

He, however, did not disclose the quantity of the products.

Spokesperson of the NSCDC in Cross River State, Solomon Eremi appreciated the Nigerian Navy for their cooperation and synergy in combating economic sabotage.

The team called on residents to be brave in providing useful information to help in curbing illegal activities across the maritime environment.