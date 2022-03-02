Over 2,000 Nigerian Evacuees Arrive At Hungarian Embassy, Others From Ukraine – FG

About 2,090 Nigerians have arrived at the Hungarian, Polish, Romanian and Slovakian embassies from Ukrain as they prepare to be evacuated back to Nigeria following the Russian invasion.

Nigeria’s Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Gabriel Aduda, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

“So far, we have the following records of evacuees received by Nigerian embassies at: Hungary (650 persons), Poland (350 persons), Romania (940 persons) and Slovakia (150 persons),” the statement read in part.

“The capacity and route of the airlines are as follows: Max Air to Romania 560 persons, Air Peace to Poland, 364 persons and Air Peace to Hungary 360 persons”.

According to Aduda, the first batch of Nigerian evacuees from Ukraine is expected to arrive in the country on Thursday.

He also gave an assurance that the government is working round the clock to see that citizens are brought back home safely.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier in the day approved $8.5m dollars to the ministries of Foreign Affairs and Humanitarian, Disaster Management, and Social Development, towards the evacuation of over 5,000 (registered and unregistered) Nigerians stranded in Ukraine.