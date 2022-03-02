Presidency 2023: I Can Enhance Nigeria’s Unity – Rochas Okorocha

The lawmaker representing Imo West district in the National Assembly, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has said that if given the chance to rule Nigeria come 2023, he will enhance the unity of the nation.

Okorocha, who stated this on Tuesday while appearing as a guest on Channels Television’s Political Paradigm, said Nigerians believe in his capability to unite the country based on his antecedents.

“Most Nigerians believe in me because of some of the key issues I have raised – which ranges from the unity of this country, for us to enhance the unity of this country; I can do that and Nigerians believe me for that,” Senator Okorocha said.

“They believe that when Rochas says he will unite the country if made the president, he will do so, primarily because of my track records or what I have done across the whole nation. I don’t segregate tribe or religion; I only see Nigeria,” the lawmaker said.

Okorocha added that one major idea that he is pushing is that ahead of 2023, Nigerians must look at who cares for them and who can really make the unity of the country stronger.

The former Imo State governor said he did set himself apart from all others when he served his people, adding that prior to when he was governor and afterward, he showed a great love for the masses and the country as a whole.

“I have been able to prove that I have a compassionate heart, that I really care and I love this country – especially the needy, the poor, the widows, I have been able to listen to their cries through my foundation.

“I have done a lot across the nation, irrespective of tribe or religion. I do not see tribes, I see Nigeria,” he said.

Speaking on some of the things he will do if elected the next president of Nigeria, Okorocha said he will replicate the successes he achieved as governor of Imo State.

For him, one major priority will be to ensure that education must be made free and every child must be seen as a child of Nigeria, regardless of his or her tribe or religion.

“First and foremost, the 14.5 million out-of-school children in Nigeria, I will, first of all, adopt them as my children, so that I will send them back to school, even if I have to sacrifice everything.”

Okorocha also said as president he will use his “Youth Must Work” imitative to see that young people do not remain idle.

He went on to say that his administration will adopt what is termed “Community Government”, a system that would empower traditional rulers to play a vital role in governance.

Redefining ‘democracy’ as – “government of the people, by the people, for the people and with the people,” the Senator stressed that he will give traditional rulers a key role to play because if the nation can get it right at the community level, then the nation will stronger.