President Buhari Celebrates Pastor Adeboye On 80th Birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined members of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and the Christian community in celebrating clergymen celebrating Pastor Enoch Adeboye on his 80th birthday, March 2, 2022.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina disclosed this in a statement signed on Tuesday.

President Buhari felicitates with the wife, Pastor Foluke Adenike Adeboye, family members, friends, and relations as the General Overseer turns an octogenarian, with clear evidence of walking the path of a righteous man by dedicating his life to the service of God, and humanity.

“The President recalls his private and public meetings with the renowned preacher and teacher of the Bible over many years, most remarkably the visit when he was recuperating in London, 2017, appreciating Pastor Adeboye’s warmth and friendliness, which he also extends to leaders and others from all walks of life,” the statement added.

President Buhari believes Pastor Adeboye contributions to the betterment of Nigeria and other countries stand out clearly as testimonies of his divine calling, impacting greatly on education, health and infrastructural development, which include many urban and rural roads.

The President salutes the focus of the RCCG leader on works of the Kingdom and peace for the nation, praying that his path will be like a shining light, with grace for good health and strength.

Watch this exclusive Channels TV file video on Pastor Adeboye’s visit to the State House, Abuja.