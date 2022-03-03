APC Constitutes Sub-Committees Ahead Of National Convention

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), H.E. (Hon) Mai Mala Buni has approved the composition of sub-committees for the national convention of the party.

A statement signed by the National Secretary, APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe on Thursday, asked party members to disregard all previous communications on the matter.

Read Also: APC Governors Back New Convention Date, Adopt Zoning

According to the statement, the inauguration of the chairmen and secretaries has now been scheduled for March 7.

“The Chairmen and Secretaries are hereby invited for inauguration on Monday, March 7, 2022, at 2:00 pm at the National Secretariat of our party”.

Initially billed for February 26, the party last Monday postponed the National Convention to March 26.