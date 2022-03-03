JAMB To Register 1.5million Candidates By March 26 – Registrar

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced plans to register 1.5 million candidates by March 26, the deadline set for the registration of candidates.

Speaking in Abuja on Thursday after monitoring the exercise in Bwari and Dutse on the outskirts of the nation’s capital, JAMB Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, said the board has so far, registered over 500,000 candidates for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

Professor Oloyede says the board also plans to register at least 50,000 candidates per day.

In a statement issued earlier in the year, the examination body announced that the “UTME/DE registration starts 12th February 2022 and ends 19th March 2022. Mock examination holds on 20th April 2022. UTME holds from 20th to 30th April 2022”.