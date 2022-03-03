Ngige ‘Seriously Consulting’ To Run For President In 2023

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, on Thursday said he was “seriously consulting” to run for President in 2023.

He made the remark during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“I told my constituents that were urging me on last December that I will do some consultation and that I will speak to them in April, during Easter. So I am doing my consultations,” he said when asked if he would run for President.

The Minister added that he was “qualified” to be President although he is yet to inform President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said some Nigerians, including a former Inspector-General of Police, have asked him to run.

Amid speculations of a South-East Presidency, Mr Ngige said he wasn’t running based on regional sentiments.

“If I’m going to run, I won’t run because I’m Igbo,” he said. “I will run as Chris Nwabueze Ngige, a Nigerian citizen, from the South-East of Nigeria, precisely Anambra State, and from a local government called Idemilli South and a town called Alor.

“I am not going to wear a toga of Igbo President. I’m of Igbo extraction but very qualified to be President of Nigeria.”