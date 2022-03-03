Over 200 Bandits Killed In Four Days In Niger State – Commissioner

Niger State Government has said that over 200 armed bandits were killed in a gun battle between members of the Joint Security Taskforce and bandits in the last four days in the state.

The state Commissioner for Local Government Chieftaincy Affairs and Internal Security, Mr. Emmanuel Umar, made this known while briefing newsmen in Minna.

Umar revealed that the leaders of the four groups that the Joint State Security Taskforce engaged in the crossfire include Ali Kawajo, Bello Janbros, Kachalla Halilu, and Bello Turji.

READ ALSO: Gunmen Invade Niger Communities, Kidnap Bride, Kill Eight Others

According to him, sixty motorcycles were recovered, uncertain numbers of cattle were also returned to their owners. He noted that the bandits were killed in the Kundu axis of Rafi and the Babanlaba axis of Mariga local governments and other parts of the state between Sunday and Wednesday.

The commissioner hinted that two security personnel lost their lives in the fight against the bandits but appreciated the gallant efforts of the Joint State Security Taskforce.