Russia, Ukraine Delegates Resume Peace Talks

Updated March 3, 2022
Members of delegations from Ukraine and Russia, including Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky (2L), Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak (2R), Volodymyr Zelensky’s “Servant of the People” lawmaker Davyd Arakhamia (3R), hold talks in Belarus’ Gomel region 
Talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials to secure a ceasefire in fighting in Ukraine have started on the Belarus-Poland border, Kyiv’s presidential advisor Mikhailo Podolyak said Thursday.

Podolyak posted a photo of the Russian and Ukrainian representatives on Twitter, saying that an “immediate ceasefire” as well as “humanitarian corridors” for civilians were on the agenda, one week after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine.

