Russia, Ukraine Delegates Resume Peace Talks

Talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials to secure a ceasefire in fighting in Ukraine have started on the Belarus-Poland border, Kyiv’s presidential advisor Mikhailo Podolyak said Thursday.

Podolyak posted a photo of the Russian and Ukrainian representatives on Twitter, saying that an “immediate ceasefire” as well as “humanitarian corridors” for civilians were on the agenda, one week after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine.

More to follow . .