Advertisement
UK Sanctions Russian Oligarchs Alisher Usmanov And Igor Shuvalov
The UK government said Thursday it was imposing sanctions on billionaire businessman Alisher Usmanov and former Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov as part of punitive measures over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
The pair, who are worth a combined $19 billion (£14 bn) and have “significant interests in the UK and close links to the Kremlin”, are “sanctioned with immediate effect, the Foreign Office said.
More to follow…