Buhari Returns From Kenya, Heads To London On Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Nigeria from Kenya where he attended the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) at 50.

Buhari, who participated in the Special Session to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the United Nation body, had initially planned to proceed to London for a medical check-up but returned to Abuja this afternoon.

Sources at the presidency said that the president returns briefly and would head to London on Sunday, March 6 for his routine medical checks.

In Kenya, the president also met with the Executive Secretary of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), Mr Ibrahim Thiaw, in Nairobi where he among other things directed collaboration between the ministries of environment, water resources, agriculture, and rural development and power to combat desertification.