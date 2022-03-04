Advertisement

PHOTOS: Over 450 Nigerians In Ukraine Arrive Abuja

Channels Television  
Updated March 4, 2022
Photo: Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV

 

The first set of Nigerian evacuees from Ukraine landed in the country aboard a Max Air flight on Friday morning. They were airlifted from Romania where they had taken shelter in the wake of the conflict in the Eastern European nation.

They were received by government officials at the private jet terminal of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. The returnees, mostly students, underwent documentation after which they are expected to return home.
Government officials told Channels Television that the evacuees will be given some stipends and are expected to also self-isolate at home in line with the COVID-19 protocols.

More Nigerians are expected in the country in the coming days as Russia’s invasion of its neighbour continues.

Channels Television’s Photo Editor, Sodiq Adelakun, was at the airport and captured the arrival as seen below:

 

The evacuees are mainly students. Photo: Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV

 

 

Negotiations are ongoing between the Russian government and Ukraine, days after the conflict broke out.

 

The evacuees are mainly students. Photo: Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV

 

 

 

 

The government says the evacuees will be given some money to enable them to get to their destinations. Photo: Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV

 

More Nigerians are expected to be evacuated from the warring region in the coming days.

 

The evacuees are mainly students. Photo: Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV

 

Nigerian joins a list of African nations who have evacuated their citizens in the wake of the Russian invasion. Photo: Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV.

 



More on Local

Nigerians From Ukraine To Arrive In Abuja On Friday

JAMB To Register 1.5million Candidates By March 26 – Registrar

Alleged N26.6bn Fraud: Court Remands Former Bank PHB Director In Prison

NSCDC Rescues Abandoned Newborn Baby In Zamfara

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV