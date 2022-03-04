PHOTOS: Over 450 Nigerians In Ukraine Arrive Abuja

The first set of Nigerian evacuees from Ukraine landed in the country aboard a Max Air flight on Friday morning. They were airlifted from Romania where they had taken shelter in the wake of the conflict in the Eastern European nation.

They were received by government officials at the private jet terminal of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. The returnees, mostly students, underwent documentation after which they are expected to return home.

Government officials told Channels Television that the evacuees will be given some stipends and are expected to also self-isolate at home in line with the COVID-19 protocols.

More Nigerians are expected in the country in the coming days as Russia’s invasion of its neighbour continues.

Channels Television’s Photo Editor, Sodiq Adelakun, was at the airport and captured the arrival as seen below: