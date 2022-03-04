Police Inspector Kills Two Colleagues, Injures Father In-Law, Others In Maiduguri

A Police Inspector referred to as Inspector Bello Abdullahi has reportedly shot dead two of his colleagues while four others including his father-in-law were injured at Police College Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

Eyewitnesses say the incident happened on Wednesday night.

One of his neighbors who pleaded anonymity told Channels Television that the suspect had been having a misunderstanding with his wife and his father-in-law and other officers had been trying to settle the matter amicably.

Other sources revealed that the wife of the suspect after several assaults decided to move to her parent’s house.

Furious over the wife’s action, the husband reportedly set ablaze his home, that of his father-in-law and that of a colleague whom he suspects to be having a marital affair with his wife at the Police College, killing two persons in the process.

Subsequently, he was arrested and detained.

Efforts by Channels Television to speak with the Police Public Relations Officer of the Borno State command proved abortive at the time of filing this report.