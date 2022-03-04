Police Permit Women Officers To Wear Stud Earrings, Headscarf

The police on Friday said it has approved a new and improved dress code for women officers.

According to a statement signed by police spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the new dress code permits women officers to “wear stud earrings, and headscarf under their berets or peak caps as the case may be while in uniform”.

“The IGP noted that the Nigeria Police workforce has officers from every local government in the country with a variety of ethnic and religious backgrounds, and an increased inclusion of female folks,” the statement added.

“This has informed the improvement for effective global workforce diversty management.

“Other countries that have adopted same dress code include Canada, the United States of America, Sweden, Turkey, Australia and the United Kingdom amongst others.

“The dress code is optional and Senior Women Police Officers have been tasked by the IGP to ensure compliance with the approved standard for women police officers who have opted to adopt the dress code.

“The Inspector-General of Police noted that this development, which is in line with international best practices addresses the growing concern for gender mainstreaming and respect for culture and diversity.”