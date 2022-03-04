Redline Rail Mass Transit: Lagos Govt To Divert Traffic At Muritala Mohammed Way/Yaba Axis From Monday

The Lagos State Government will divert traffic on Muritala Mohammed Way in preparation for the first phase of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit Project (Oyingbo to Agbado), from Monday, March 7, to April 15, 2022.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Transportation on Friday, the Commissioner, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, explained that a lane will be barred from vehicular movement to extend the capacity of Muritala Mohammed way from one lane to two lanes.

The Commissioner also announced the extension of the Ojuelegba/Tejuosho slip road which will commence simultaneously from Monday, March 7, to September 30, 2022, for a duration of six months.

According to the diversion plan earmarked for the construction period, Oladeinde stated that traffic circulating Western Avenue, inbound Yaba will be diverted to Empire road to access Muritala Mohammed way, while traffic circulating Muritala Mohammed Way inbound Yaba will be diverted to Empire road to connect Western Avenue for the desired destinations.

Motorists on Herbert Macaulay inbound Yaba will also utilise Empire road to connect Western Avenue.

The Commissioner assured Lagosians that the site of the construction will be cordoned off for the safety of the citizenry, adding that emergency vehicles will be on ground to tow mechanical faulty vehicles along the axis.

He also stated that signage will be placed on the access roads with the state’s Traffic Management Authority to manage traffic flow and minimise inconveniences.

While commending Motorists for their patience and cooperation, the State Government reiterated its continuous commitment towards the development of transport infrastructure within the metropolis, maintaining that it is vital for the Multi-modal Transportation System which will, in turn, boost the economic prowess of the citizenry.