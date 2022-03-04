Saraki’s Campaign Team Storms Katsina, Says He Can Wipe Away Tears Of Nigerians

The Contact and Advocacy Council of one of the PDP presidential aspirants and former President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki stormed the ancient city of Katsina State.

The campaign team led by the former Nigerian High Commissioner to Canada and former presidential aspirant, Professor Iyorwuese Hagher, was in the state to seek the support of party stakeholders and delegates on the candidacy of Senator Saraki ahead of the 2023 General Elections.

Members of the council include; Ambassador, Professor Iyorwuese Hagher, Honourable Ibrahim Shehu Bakauye, Hon. Muhammad Shafa lafiya, Hajiya Hadiza Bukar Gombe, Sen. Sulaiman Hassan Sarawa, Hajiya Hadiza Mome, Binta Bello Gombe and Dr. Musa Ahmed Ibrahim.

The Katsina State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Honourable Salisu Yusuf Majigiri who received the Bukola Saraki’s Contact and Advocacy Council at the Katsina PDP Headquarters, expressed his disappointment at the APC led government’s decision not to announce the increase in crude oil price for the benefit of Nigerians instead they keep mute.

According to Professor Hagher, the All Progressive Congress (APC) had succeeded in dividing Nigeria describing Bukola Saraki as a candidate that goes beyond zoning and is also the candidate that the country needs.

“He is a true Democrat with courage and not a civilian dictator. He has an ear to listen like the late president Umaru Musa Yar’adua. He is an extension to late Yar’adua,” he said.

Speaking further on the threats posed by the activities of bandits in the nations’ security, Hagher, noted that Katsina State had suffered the most as its future has become cmpromised.

“Katsina State has the second-highest number of out of school children at the time when the APC led government is yet to fix the education sector with incessant ASUU strikes becoming the order of the day.

“So Bukola Saraki can wipe away the tears of Nigerians because he understands what diversity means,” he stated.