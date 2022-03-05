Lagos Seals Event Centre Where Petrol Was Shared As Souvenir

The Lagos State Government on Saturday said it had sealed an event centre where kegs of petrol were reportedly handed out as souvenirs.

“Lagos State Government through the Lagos Safety Commission and the Rapid Response Squad has sealed Havillah Event Centre, Oniru, for Contravening Public Safety Rules (Fuel Souvenir),” a statement signed by government spokesperson Gbenga Omotosho said.

A video of the petrol kegs being shared had went viral on social media prompting the government to open an investigation.

READ ALSO: NNPC Reassures Nigerians Of Adequate Fuel Supply Amid Queues In Filling Stations

“The action is dangerous and can lead to loss of lives and property. It is blatantly against all safety measures in such places,” Mr Omotosho added.

“The Lagos State Government says all those involved in such unlawful act will face the law.

“The safety of lives and properties of Lagosians and visitors remain a top priority to the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration. We, therefore , advise that actions that can lead to loss of lives and properties be avoided.”

Many Nigerian cities have experienced fuel scarcity in recent weeks resulting in long queues at petrol stations.

Below are photos of the event centre released by the state government: