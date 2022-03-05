Lagos To Probe Incident Of Petrol Souvenir At Party

The Lagos State Government has announced that it is investigating a viral video showing kegs of petrol handed out as souvenirs at an event centre in Lagos.

Lagos State Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, made this known in a statement on Saturday.

“There is no doubt that this action is dangerous and can lead to loss of lives and property. It is blatantly against all safety measures in such places,” he said.

The Commissioner explained that the situation is being investigated by Lagos State Government through the Safety Commission @safety_lasg.

He added that the government will ensure that all parties to this reprehensible action are made to account for it.

“The safety of lives and properties of Lagosians and visitors remain a top priority to the Governor @jidesanwoolu administration. We, therefore, advise that actions that can lead to loss of lives and properties be avoided,” the commissioner added.

Long queues have persisted at filling stations in major parts of the country including the commercial capital, Lagos State.

This has led to a hike in the cost of fuel with some motorists buying at the cost of over N200 per litre.

Following the fuel scarcity, transport fares have also increased with commuters groaning.