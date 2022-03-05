Ukraine-Russia War: Third Batch Of Nigerian Evacuees Arrive From Hungary

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The third batch of Nigerian evacuees following the Ukraine-Russia war arrived in Abuja late last night.

They were evacuated from Hungary and landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 11:25 pm on Friday.

According to the official figure from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the number of evacuees from Hungary was 174 in number and they were brought aboard Air Peace.

Earlier yesterday, the second batch of Nigerian evacuees from Ukraine arrived via an Air Peace flight carrying the 183 evacuees.

These evacuations follow the attack by Russia on Ukraine which has left scores of people killed and many displaced.

Over 5,000 Nigerians, the majority of whom are students studying in Ukraine have been caught up in the conflict.

Many of them have reportedly fled to neighbouring countries to Ukraine including Hungary, Poland, and Romania.

Also on Friday, the first batch of Nigerian evacuees, numbering 416 arrived in the country from Romania, aboard Max Air.

Meanwhile, as the country ramps up efforts to evacuate citizens stranded after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to continue to defend the interest of Nigerians wherever they may be.

“On our part as a Government, we shall continue to defend the interests of all Nigerians wherever they may be. We have demonstrated this over time, as we have had cause to evacuate our citizens in harm’s way abroad,” the President said.

“We did it in Libya, South Africa and we have just commenced doing the same in Ukraine, where thousands of our citizens, especially students, are trapped by the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine,” the President was quoted to have said in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Femi Adesina.