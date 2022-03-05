‘Your Life Has Continued To Inspire,’ AFDB Boss Hails Obasanjo At 85th Birthday

President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina has hailed former President Olusegun Obasanjo as he celebrates his 85th birthday.

Adesina described Obasanjo’s contributions to Nigeria, Africa, and the world as exemplary, saying his life has continued to inspire many.

“Your life has continued to inspire. Your selflessness towards causes in Africa as well as global issues have always shown that your heart and passion are to drive transformation and seek solutions to pressing development challenges facing Africa and developing nations.

“Anyone that knows you would immediately wonder how someone at your age can work several times harder than people who are half your age. Your passion and commitment to the younger generation are further exemplified by your always finding time and resources to encourage and support the youth, especially in agriculture,” the AfDB boss said in a statement he released on Saturday.

He added that the former President has remained active even while out of the office and resolving conflicts on national and international interest.

“You have remained engaged with former Heads of State and Government across Africa, to relentlessly find solutions to challenges and mediate to resolve conflicts, including service as UN High Representative, African Union High Representative and election observer in several countries.”

“I wish that I would be as strong as you when I get to your age!,” Adesina added.

He prayed that God continues to grant Obasanjo grace, strength, and good health as he continues to provide selfless service to humanity, and especially to Africa.