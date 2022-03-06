2023 Elections: We’ve Not Released Timetable – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday said it was yet to release the timetable for the 2023 general elections, warning that the one in circulation did not emanate from the party.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, made the clarification in a statement titled, ‘PDP Has Not Released Timetable for 2023 General Elections’.

According to him, the letter purportedly signed and released by the National Organizing Secretary of the PDP, Hon. Umar M. Bature, as the schedule of activities and timetable of the PDP for the 2023 general elections was fake.

“The PDP states in clear terms that it is has NOT released any timetable or any schedule of activities whatsoever for the 2022/2023 electioneering year and no such document was signed and released by the National Organizing Secretary,” the statement read.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP is a party of due process and will release a timetable and schedule of activities for the 2022/2023 electioneering year after extensive consultation and approval by critical and statutory organs of the Party at appropriate levels.

“Clearly, the said timetable and schedule of activities being circulated in the social media is the handiwork of mischievous elements who seek to create confusion, mislead the public and distract our party at this critical point in time.

“The PDP, therefore, calls on all members of our party and the general public to discountenance the said Timetable and Schedule of Activities as it did not emanate from the PDP.

“At the appropriate time, the official timetable and schedule of activities of the PDP, when approved will be formally announced and published through the official communication channels of our party and not in the social media.

“The PDP further calls on all members and Nigerians, in general, to remain focused and not allow themselves to be distracted in our determined mission to rescue and rebuild our nation from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress.”