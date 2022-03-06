Another Batch Of Nigerians From Ukraine Arrives In Abuja

Another set of Nigerians fleeing the crisis in Ukraine, have been successfully evacuated by the Nigerian Government.

The 306 Nigerians arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Sunday morning.

They were brought home via an Air Peace flight from Budapest, Hungary where they had crossed over to safety from Ukraine.

Read Also: Nigerian Students Trapped In Ukraine Appeal For Urgent Evacuation

This is the 4th batch of returnees in the on-going evacuation approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other agencies are presently attending to the returnees.

While welcoming the returnees on behalf of the Federal Government, Director-General of NEMA, Mustapha Habib Ahmed, informed them that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the evacuation back home to safety and also provided a sum of USD$100 to be given to each of them in aid of their transportation to their various locations.

The DG NEMA who was represented by the Director Search and Rescue Air Commodore Edward Adedokun, further informed the returnees that arrangement has also been made for a night’s accommodation for them to rest before continuing to their homes.

However, those whose relatives had come to pick them up were free to go.