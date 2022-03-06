We’ll Continue To Give Oyo People Free, Qualitative Education – Makinde

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has restated his administration’s commitment towards the delivery of free and qualitative education as a way of lifting people of the state out of poverty and into prosperity.

The governor who made the commitment at the maiden convocation ceremony of the First Technical University, Ibadan, held at the University Hall, Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Ibadan, on Saturday, said that the graduands of the institution have acquired the necessary skills in vocational training and entrepreneurship skills which should make them self-reliant and ultimately become job creators.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun, the governor explained that globally, emphasis has shifted from white-collar jobs to self-employment, adding that attention has shifted towards institutions that prepare graduates to be job providers and not mere job seekers.

While congratulating the eminent personalities that were conferred with distinguished fellowship award of First Technical University (Tech-U), Ibadan, Makinde sought for more assistance in terms of donations for the advancement of the Institution.

He commended the management of the institution for the priority attention it gave to staff and students’ welfare, which he said has manifested in the stable academic calendar and peaceful conduct of the students of the school.

He charged the graduands to support the government in creating jobs through the vocational and entrepreneurship skills that they have acquired in the university.

He also admonished them to be good ambassadors of the Institution and Oyo state at large.

“I am greatly delighted to be here today on the occasion of the maiden Convocation Ceremonies of this citadel of learning – First Technical University (Tech-U), Ibadan,” he said.

“This epoch-making event is not only significant in the history of this great Institution, it also provides more opportunities for the re-engineering of the state and its lost glory in the area of vocational and entrepreneurship skills. Before I dwell further, let me on behalf of myself and the entire State Executive Council congratulate the Vice-Chancellor of this Institution, Professor Ayo Salami together with his team for this milestone and being a part of this historic event.

“However, it is not how long that matters but how well. It is on this background that I congratulate the graduands for the successful completion of your programmes.

“By implication, the graduands have satisfied all academic board requirements for the award of degrees of the Institution.”Let me point out at this juncture that the graduands have been certified to be worthy in learning and character.

“Also, I am aware that the kind of training that this Institution provides exposes students to practicals in various fields of their studies.

“It is no gainsaying, therefore, that these graduands have acquired the necessary skills in vocational training, skill acquisition and entrepreneurship development as prerequisite for self-reliance and job creation.”

According to him, in today’s world, emphasis has shifted from white-collar jobs, which he said are not readily available, to self-employment.