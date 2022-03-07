12 Killed, Others Injured In Yobe Car Accident

Twelve persons have been confirmed dead while 12 others have been seriously injured in a motor accident involving a Borno Express 18-seater hummer bus and a Vectra saloon car along Potiskum-Bauchi road in Yobe State.

The vehicles with number plates registration, JJN 67 AE Plateau and MAG 418 ZR, Borno State collided at Lanzai village, about 45 kilometers away from Potiskum, a town in Yobe State.

The Zonal Commanding Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Borno, Yobe, and Bauchi state, Assistant Corps Marshal Rotimi Adeleye, confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

He blamed the saloon car for overspeeding and reckless driving, saying it was the cause of the accident.

He also pleaded with traditional and religious leaders to assist the FRSC in sensitising residents of the community on the dangers of reckless driving, stressing that the good condition of the road should not be an excuse for overspeeding.

The bodies of the victims have been deposited at the General Hospital Potiskum mortuary while the injured persons are receiving medical attention at the same facility.