Abba Kyari Pleads ‘Not Guilty’ To Drug Trafficking Charges

Suspended police officer Abba Kyari on Monday pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking charges brought against him by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The NDLEA had filed eight counts of hard drugs trafficking against Mr Kyari, who is also wanted in the United States for his relationship with convicted fraudster, Ramon ‘Hushpuppi’ Abbas.

He was arraigned on Monday along with six others before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Mr Kyari, before his suspension, was a former Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Those arraigned along with Mr Kyari include Assistant Commissioner of Police ACP Sunday Ubua, Assistant Superintendent of Police ASP Bawa James, Inspector Simon Agirigba, Inspector John Nuhu, Chibuinna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne.

While the other defendants also pleaded not guilty to the charges when read to them, the sixth and seventh defendants, pleaded guilty to counts five, six and seven.

According to the NDLEA, Mr Kyari, between January 19 and 25, dealt in 17.55 kilograms of cocaine.

He is also being charged with obstruction of justice through attempted bribery of NDLEA officers.

See below the full details of the eight counts brought against Mr Kyari and his alleged accomplices: