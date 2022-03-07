Cocaine Saga: Abba Kyari’s Co-Accused Plead Guilty To Drug Trafficking Charges

Two co-defendants of the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, pleaded guilty to parts of the drug trafficking charges brought against them.

The defendants, Chibuinna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne, made their plea on Monday at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Both men, who were the only civilians arraigned in connection with Kyari’s cocaine saga, were ordered to be remanded in the custody of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) till Monday when the application for their bail would be heard.

READ ALSO: Abba Kyari Pleads ‘Not Guilty’ To Drug Trafficking Charges

Channels Television had earlier reported that the NDLEA arraigned Abba Kyari, four police officers, and two civilians on an eight-count charge bordering on conspiracy, obstruction, dealing in cocaine, and other related offences.

While Kyari and three other defendants, who are police officers, pleaded not guilty to the entire eight-count charges, the two civilians pleaded guilty to the 5th, 6th, and 7th charges where their names featured.

Upon the plea of the defendants, counsel to Abba Kyari, Kanu Agabi (SAN), along with counsel to other defendants in the charge, prayed the court to admit their clients to bail.

Upon the counsels’ prayer, the trial Judge, Justice Emeka Nwite adjourned till Monday to hear the bail application of the defendants and ordered that they should be remanded in the custody of the NDLEA.