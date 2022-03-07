Court Stops Buhari, Malami, Lawan From Tampering With Electoral Act

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday stopped President Muhammad Buhari, the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, from tampering with the newly signed amended Electoral Act 2022.

Ruling on an ex-parte application by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Justice Ekwo agreed with the counsel to the party, James Onoja, that the Electoral Act has become a valid law and cannot be tampered with without following due process of law.

Specifically, the court restrained the defendants from removing Section 84, Subsection 12 of the Electoral Act or preventing it from being implemented for the purpose of the 2023 general elections.

The PDP had dragged President Buhari before the court, challenging the fresh move to tamper with the newly amended Electoral Act signed into law some days ago.

The main opposition party had prayed the Federal High Court for an order of interim injunction restraining Buhari and other defendants from refusing to implement the duly signed Electoral Act.