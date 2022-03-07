Advertisement

J.K. Rowling Promises Up To £1 Million For Children In Ukraine

Updated March 7, 2022
Refugees wait in freezing cold temperatures to get on bus, after crossing the Ukrainian border into Poland, at the Medyka border crossing in Poland, on March 7, 2022. – More than 1,5 million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion, according to the latest UN data on March 6, 2022. (Photo by Louisa GOULIAMAKI / AFP)

 

“Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling on Monday promised to match donations up to £1 million ($1.3 million, 1.2 million euros) to a charity she co-founded to help children in Ukraine.

The writer set up Lumos in 2005 “to end the systematic institutionalisation of children”, including in the Zhytomyr region west of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

The charity said the area, where more than 1,500 children were trapped in orphanages even before the invasion, was now under attack from Russian forces.

READ ALSO: More Than 1.7 Million People Flee War In Ukraine, Says UNHCR

It wants an urgent end to military action to protect the estimated 100,000 children living in institutions in Ukraine and to prevent more family separations.

In response to Lumos’ appeal to fund urgent supplies and care for youngsters in orphanages, Rowling tweeted: “I will personally match donations to this appeal, up to £1m.”

Donations will go towards providing emergency food, hygiene and medical kits, and funding support families and foster carers to look after displaced and traumatised youngsters.

 



