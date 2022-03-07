NDLEA Arraigns Abba Kyari, Six Others Over Drug Trafficking

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency on Monday arraigned suspended police officer Abba Kyari and six others over drug trafficking related offences.

The NDLEA had filed eight counts of hard drugs trafficking against Mr Kyari, who is also wanted in the United States for his relationship with convicted fraudster, Ramon ‘Hushpuppi’ Abbas.

Mr Kyari, before his suspension, was a former Deputy Commissioner of Police.

READ ALSO: NDLEA Files Eight Criminal Charges Against Abba Kyari, Six Others

Those arrainged along with Mr Kyari include Assistant Commissioner of Police ACP Sunday Ubua, Assistant Superintendent of Police ASP Bawa James, Inspector Simon Agirigba, Inspector John Nuhu, Chibuinna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne.

According to the NDLEA, Mr Kyari, between January 19 and 25, dealt in 17.55 kilograms of cocaine.

He is also being charged with obstruction of justice through attempted bribery of NDLEA officers.

See below the full details of the eight counts brought against Mr Kyari and his alleged accomplices: