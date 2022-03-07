JusticeForBamise: Outrage As Lady Who Boarded BRT In Lagos Is Found Dead

The 22-year-old lady, Oluwabamise Ayanwole, who went missing after boarding a Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) service, has been found dead.

This has resulted in outrage with #JusticeForBamise trending on social media.

It was gathered that Bamise’s corpse was dropped on Lagos Island with some vital organs missing.

The young lady went missing on Saturday, February 26, while returning to Ota from Ajah. She boarded a BRT bus with number 240257 going to Oshodi at about 7 p.m. at Chevron Bus-Stop.

Bamise works as a fashion designer at Chevron Estate in Ajah, Lagos, but spends the weekends at Ota, Ogun state, with her sister.

The police in a statement on Saturday confirmed that she was missing. They also assured that an investigation has commenced into the incident.

The police statement also explained that two persons have been arrested in connection with the crime.

“As soon as the report got to the police, the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of the lady was immediately initiated.

“To ensure a speedy and diligent investigation, the Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, fdc, mnim, psc, immediately directed the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti to take over the case.

“In the course of an ongoing investigation, two suspects have been arrested and are currently helping in our investigation,” the police statement read in part.

Sadly, her body was found dumped by the roadside, and an unidentified man reportedly informed officials of Ebute Ero Police Station on Saturday evening.

The corpse was later taken to the Mainland Hospital mortuary.

Find below tweets demanding justice for the young lady…

So brt isn’t safe again,assuming she wasn’t suspicious we might be hearing another story this case should not be handled lightly Rest well pic.twitter.com/wUVIuaz1dM — miz_adebamigbe (@mizbamigbe) March 7, 2022

So BRT is not safe again….Uber is not safe..bolt is not safe… everything is not just safe in this country… If you leave your house in the morning and come back safe at night, just thank God. There is no save place in Nigeria again.#Bamishe #brtsu22 #SoBRT pic.twitter.com/fVfBQwelfo — Successgig (@successgig) March 7, 2022

This is Bamise, she entered BRT bus going to her destination and she was kidnap in the BRT bus in Lagos, she was killed and her private part was removed. SO BRT IS NOT SAFE AGAIN God have mercy on us

Nowhere is safe

She didn’t even follow Lexus or Benz oo pic.twitter.com/ZFuDjjNfqe — Ijoba (@baddest_cash) March 7, 2022

Bamise’s story is so heartbreaking. It is even more worrisome that we don’t know how many people have suffered the same fate as her.

For all we know, there could be more to suffer the same fate and that is because it is hard to get Justice in our society. — DeboMacaroni (@mrmacaronii) March 7, 2022

Who knows how many people they’ve killed & dumped with a state owned BRT before Bamise had the bravery to capture it before she died? She may not be their first victim.

The kïller must be fished out & everyone involved must pay.#JusticeForBamise — Rinu Oduala (@SavvyRinu) March 7, 2022

The death of Bamise is sad.

Being extra careful isn’t enough to stop crime. If you notice violence in a place, take possible action to stop it. Always be your neighbour’s keeper, DO NOT KEEP QUIET, DO NOT IGNORE. It is your business, safe a life. — Kemi Ariyo (@d_problemsolver) March 7, 2022

This means so much for the family of Bamise. Kindly Join the fight for Justice Kindly RETWEET #JusticeForBamise pic.twitter.com/rFkAXUK0DB — Chlorpheniramine #EndSARS 🇳🇬 (@VictorIsrael_) March 7, 2022