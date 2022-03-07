We Will Not Tolerate Recruitment Of Nigerians As Mercenaries In Ukraine – FG

The Federal Government on Monday said it will not tolerate the recruitment of Nigerians as foreign fighters in Ukraine.

According to a statement signed by Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Francisca Omayuli, the government is in talks with Ukrainian counterparts to forestall such an occurrence.

The government’s statement comes after reports emerged of Nigerian volunteers being drafted into the Ukrainian army at the Ukrainian Embassy in Abuja.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs contacted the Embassy to verify the speculation,” the statement said. “The Ukrainian Embassy refuted the allegation, but confirmed that a number of Nigerians had approached the Embassy indicating their willingness to fight on the side of Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

“Furthermore, the Embassy clarified that the Ukrainian government is not admitting foreign volunteer fighters and as such dissociated itself from the claim that it is requesting $1,000 from each Nigerian volunteer for air ticket and visa.

“As a responsible member of the international community and consistent with out obligations under international law, Nigeria discourages the use of mercenaries anywhere in the world and will not tolerate the recruitment, in Nigeria, of Nigerians as mercenaries to fight in Ukraine or anywhere in the world.

“The Federal Government will continue to engage with the Embassy of Ukraine in Nigeria and other relevant authorities to prevent this possibility.”