International Women’s Day: El-Rufai Advocates Gender Equality

As Nigeria marks the International Women’s day, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has stressed the need for the inclusion of more women in politics and governance, noting that no society can advance progressively without women inclusion in policy making and implementation.

El-Rufai spoke on Tuesday during the flag off of the third Kaduna State Women Empowerment Fund as part of the commemoration of the International Women’s Day with the theme: “Gender Equality today for a sustainable tomorrow.”

Responding to why the national Assembly rejected the affirmative action provision in the constitutional amendment, El-Rufai said his administration did not wait for any constitutional amendment before it empowered lots of women in Kaduna State.

READ ALSO: Ahmadu Bello University, Kaduna Govt Clash Over Alleged Land Encroachment

“Women are the root of humanity. If Adam was created alone, there would be no humanity, he will be alone. Humanity only began to grow when Eve was created,” he said.

“It is women that ensure the continuity of the society by imbibing the right values at the family level. When they are empowered, they look after their families. They ensure their children are educated and the nutritional quality of the family improves.

“So there is every reason to support women and we are doing it in Kaduna State. We have not regretted it and our successes are clear.”

He explained that his administration since inception in 2015, has accorded women their rightful place in governance by appointing majority of them into top government positions including choosing a woman as his deputy and also appointing many others as commissioners and chief executives of government agencies and parastatals.

The governor assured women of Kaduna State of more support through empowerment programmes, urging other the rest the country to give more opportunities to women and young people.

This is even as he expressed confidence that whoever will succeed him will also sustain the policy of gender mainstreaming in public service.

El-Rufai also reacted to the gender bills that were rejected during the Constitution amendment last week, wondering why the lawmakers would take that decision.

On the 2023 general elections, the governor said his prayer was for the best candidate to succeed him as governor whether such person is from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) or the opposition party.