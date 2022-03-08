Osun PDP Primary: Party’s Returning Officer Speaks As Parallel Election Holds

The deputy governor of Bayelsa State Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo who is also the Chief Electoral Officer in the Osun State Peoples Democratic Party governorship primary has reacted to the situation of parallel election holding in the state.

Mr Lawrence who is representing his principal, Bayelsa State Governor Duoye Diri in an interview with Channels Television at the stadium said any other thing going on elsewhere is untrue and the election holding in the stadium is the only credible one.

“That cannot be true. Where the crown is, that’s where the king is This is where the crown is. This is where the King. Any other thing going on is not true,” Lawrence said in an interview with Channels Television.

Meanwhile, the election has been charactised with delay, as at 1:10pm voting has yet to commence.

Lawrence however assured that the election will be credible and all delegates will leave the venue, satisfied.