Suspected Herdsmen Kill Seven In Taraba Reprisal Attack – Police

Seven people including a woman have been confirmed killed and many others injured after suspected herdsmen attacked Tor Damisa village, in Donga Local Government Area of Taraba State.

This reprisal attack by the herdsmen on the Tiv community is coming days after a herder was said to be brutally injured by some suspected Tiv militia while rearing his cattle on the axis of the village.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abdullahi Usman who confirmed the incident to Channels Television via the telephone on Tuesday also disclosed that houses were set ablaze.

According to him, the police, army and professional hunters are currently after the assailants with a view to arresting and prosecuting them.

“A Fulani young herder was rescued from the bush where he was shot on his leg with multiple fracture and was brought before the divisional police officer there in donga and was questioned as to what led to the fracture and he confessed to have been shot by some suspected Tiv militia,” the police spokesman said.

“The shepherd was later identified to be from Plateau State and his relations were contacted and handed over to them for further treatment at the Plateau State Teaching Hospital.

“When they left with the injured herder, the other herders living within Tor Damisa in Donga Local Government Area now suspected those Tiv tribes living around and then mobilized to attack the Tiv settlements.

“We got the information of the pending attack and also mobilized alongside the military and professional hunters, but unfortunately before they could reach Tor Damisa village the Fulani herders had already attacked the Tiv settlement and fired sporadically where they killed seven people including a woman.

“When the security agencies arrived, they calmed the situation down and are currently in pursuit of the attackers. As I talk to you now, the situation is under control and the area combed.”

While noting that the area is now calm, Usman urged residents to continue their lawful businesses while security operatives are dealing with the situation.

He also revealed that the remains of the victims have been released to their families for burial, adding that a discrete investigation has been launched to unravel hidden agenda and curtail escalation of the attacks.

The police spokesman further assured that more drastic strategy will be deployed to ensure synergy between the community and security agencies to avert a repeat of such incident.