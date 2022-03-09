‘A Dedicated And Seasoned Police Officer’: IGP Mourns DIG Egbunike

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has mourned Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Joseph Egbunike, describing him as a dedicated and seasoned police officer.

Egbunike died on Tuesday night at the National Hospital, Abuja, after a brief illness. Until his death, he was in charge of the highest investigating arm of the Nigeria Police Force.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the IGP said Egunike was instrumental to the achievements of the giant strides within the Police architecture.

“DIG Egbunike was a dedicated and seasoned police officer who served the nation in various capacities including as the Commissioner of Police in charge of Police Accounts and Budget,” the statement read.

“An officer with finesse and commitment to intellectual development and was instrumental to the achievements of the giant strides within the Police architecture.”

The IGP also condoled with the immediate family, relatives, and friends of the DIG who passed away in active service of his fatherland and prayed for the repose of his soul.