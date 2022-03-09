IGP Orders Immediate Release Of Impounded, Accidented Vehicles To Owners

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the immediate evacuation of all accidented, impounded and unregistered vehicle exhibits from police stations across the nation.

This was made known in a press release on Tuesday, signed by CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Deputy Force Public Relations Officer, who said the reason for the order was the unprofessional and disgusting manner in which the vehicles were stacked at the police stations which has led to an eyesore.

IGP Usman directed the various heads of police stations to follow a scrutinised process to see the vehicles reach the right owners.

“The IGP further emphasises that heads of police stations and formations should embark on due process to carry out the needful evaluation and release such vehicles in these categories, on bond, to their owners.”

“The IGP reiterates that the directive is part of efforts being put in place by his administration to ensure a conducive working environment for its personnel in order to set in motion such required strategies to combat crime and criminality in the country.,” he said.

“The IGP further assures that decongesting the police stations and facilities nationwide would be of great operational advantage to the force in effectively dispensing its policing responsibilities and giving succour to the owners of such exhibit vehicles.

The IGP, therefore, called on all concerned members to provide valid proof of ownership and proper means of identification to enable them to approach various police stations/formations for the recovery and claims of their vehicles.