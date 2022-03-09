2023: I’ll Reluctantly Contest For Presidency If Buhari Insists – Gov El-Rufai

The governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has ruled out vying for any post in the forthcoming general but said only President Muhammadu Buhari can make him rescind the decision.

He said this on Wednesday in reaction to speculations that he will be the running mate to the former governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi in next year’s poll.

“I’ve said over and over that I’m not a contestant for any office. I’m not aspiring for anything,” he said on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“If Governor Rotimi Amaechi is interested in running for any office, he has the right to do so. But I’m not running for anything and I’m not going to be on his ticket.”

READ ALSO: APC Still A Better Choice And Will Win 2023 Presidential Election, Says El-Rufai

“That would be a different conversation. I’ll explain to him why I don’t think it’s a good idea but of course, if he insists, I will. But I’m tired,” he said when asked if Buhari will make him change his mind.

“I’m physically tired because I do take my work seriously. For the last eight years, I’ve worked myself flat out and I’m not young anymore.

“I’ll be 63 next year. So I prefer to look at other options to contribute to the development of my country but of course, I didn’t want to run for Governor but the President insisted so if he insists that I do something I have so much regard for him and his judgement that I’ll do it even reluctantly.”

Aside from vying for the presidency, El-Rufai also expressed optimism that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is the party to beat in next year’s exercise.

“I think Nigerians expect much more than we have done but if Nigerians reflect deeply and compare with the other party, we are still a better choice,” the former Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister said during the show.

“I believe that in 2023, the APC is going to win the presidential election as well as the majority of the governorship elections.”