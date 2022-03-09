INEC Creates 2,910 More Polling Units, Registers 236,855 New Voters In Kaduna

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has created additional 2,910 polling units in Kaduna State, bringing the number of polling units in the state to 8,012 from the earlier figure of 5,102.

This was disclosed by the INEC resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Mrs Asmau Maikudi during a news conference on Wednesday.

Maikudi also disclosed that there has been a remarkable improvement over the last two weeks with the online voter registration standing at 236,855 as of March 7, 2022.

She also said that the continuous voter registration has transited to a new level with the introduction of movement of men and materials from one Registration Area to another, a step which she noted, will enhance fast and efficient delivery of the exercise to all the nook and corners of Kaduna state.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, however, advised new entrants and those with old permanent voter cards to find out the new polling units that are suitable and close to them to register.