International Women’s Day 2022: Nigerian Veronica Aina Is British High Commissioner For A Day

To mark International Women’s Day, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, hosted the winner of the inaugural ‘British High Commissioner for the Day’ competition, Veronica Aina.

The competition, designed to encourage young women in Nigeria to become leaders and advocates for change, was launched in February and saw women aged between 18 to 23 send in entries from across Nigeria.

The competition winner is a 23-year-old lawyer who was called to the Nigerian Bar in July 2021.

She is also the Chief Operating Officer at Growdiance, an online community providing support advice, insights, and opportunities to ambitious students, recent graduates, and young professionals to help them make the most of their talents and opportunities in both personal and professional capacities.

READ ALSO: Police Arrest Over 200 Bandits, Killer Of Retired Air Force Officer In Kaduna

Typifying her commitment to community service, Veronica has also worked on the ‘Clean-up and Remove Plastics’ project in Lagos that helped clean up the city and improve the environment for everyone living there.

During her day as the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Veronica work-shadowed Catriona Laing and took part in a number of diplomatic activities, and gained some insights into what it is like to be a leader.

The day included her attending the Digi-Girls project graduation ceremony. DigiGirls is a UK Government’s Digital Access Programme helping women and girls to gain digital skills, empowering them to be able to access tech-related jobs, and supporting sustainable economic growth.

She also attended the ‘Document Women’ photo exhibition as well as a film screening in celebration of iconic women who have positively influenced moments in history.

Veronica Aina said: “I had a wonderful experience being the High Commissioner for a Day, it was a good opportunity to see and learn what the UK is doing in Nigeria.

“I want every young girl and woman to know that there is no limit to what you can achieve if you put your mind to it. And when that nay-saying voice comes creeping, shut it out and just do it.”

For Laing, “It was a pleasure to work with Veronica Aina, Veronica’s commitment to youth talent development and climate action is admirable. The British High Commission remains committed to empowering women and we look forward to witnessing and supporting Veronica’s work.”

The UK is an active supporter of all efforts to encourage more women to get into politics and leadership positions in Nigeria, a statement from the High Commission said.

According to the commission, the UK recognises that women are underrepresented in leadership positions across the world and it is one of our priorities to contribute to changing that narrative in the UK, in Nigeria, and everywhere.