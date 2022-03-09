Advertisement

Russia, Ukraine Agree Day-Long Evacuation Corridors

Channels Television  
Updated March 9, 2022
Ukrainian Defence minister Oleksii Reznikov (L) shakes hands with Russian negotiators prior to the talks between delegations from Ukraine and Russia in Belarus’ Brest region on March 3, 2022, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. 
Maxim GUCHEK / BELTA / AFP

 

Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday agreed to a day-long ceasefire around a series of evacuation corridors to allow civilians to escape the fighting, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said. 

Vereshchuk said Moscow vowed to respect the truce from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm around six areas that have been heavily hit by the fighting, including regions near Kyiv, in Zaporizhzhia in the south, and some parts of Ukraine’s northeast.

More to follow . . . .



More on Russia invades Ukraine

60 Ukraine Returnees Test Positive For COVID-19

EU Agrees To Toughen Sanctions On Russia, Belarus Over Ukraine

Coca-Cola, PepsiCo Say They Will Halt Business In Russia

We Will Fight To The End, Says Ukraine President Zelensky

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV