Chelsea Sale On Hold Due To UK Sanctions On Abramovich
Roman Abramovich’s hopes of selling European champions Chelsea were put on hold on Thursday after the UK government hit the Russian billionaire with an assets freeze.
The finance ministry said restrictions “apply to any entities that are owned or controlled by Roman Abramovich”, adding: “This means Chelsea Football Club is now also subject to an asset freeze under UK financial sanctions.”
More to follow . . ..
