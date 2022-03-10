Advertisement

Chelsea Sale On Hold Due To UK Sanctions On Abramovich

Channels Television  
Updated March 10, 2022
(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 13, 2011, A general view of Stamford bridge is pictured before the start of the UEFA Champions League Group E football match between Chelsea and Bayer Leverkusen at Stamford Bridge in London. 
Ian KINGTON / AFP

 

Roman Abramovich’s hopes of selling European champions Chelsea were put on hold on Thursday after the UK government hit the Russian billionaire with an assets freeze.

The finance ministry said restrictions “apply to any entities that are owned or controlled by Roman Abramovich”, adding: “This means Chelsea Football Club is now also subject to an asset freeze under UK financial sanctions.”

More to follow . . .. 



More on Sports

UK Government Freezes Abramovich’s Assets

Benzema-Led Madrid Comeback Stuns PSG

‘He Will Bring Some Value’: Eguavoen Wants Victor Moses Back To Super Eagles

2022 Okpekpe Road Receives Elite Label From World Athletics

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV