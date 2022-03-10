Deputy Speaker Meets Aviation Stakeholders Over Fuel Scarcity

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Airline operators cannot operate safely with a 50 thousand naira base for airfares, the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Captain Muda Nuhu, said on Thursday.

He stated this at a meeting with the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase, over the scarcity and high cost of aviation fuel which has seen a rise in the hike in air fares.

Meanwhile, airline operators said they cannot survive the next 72 hours with the current price of aviation fuel, as they have been paying the cost of subsidising the cost of the aviation fuel.

CEO of Air Peace, Allen Onyema reiterated that the airlines are making too much sacrifices to keep the aviation sector alive.