Gunmen Kill One, Injure Two During Inter House Sports In Ondo

A nine-year-old boy was shot and killed on Thursday at the annual inter house sports competition of Agolo High School in Ikare-Akoko, the headquarters of Akoko North-East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Two other students sustained injuries from gunshot and were whisked away to a yet to be disclosed hospital in the town while the remains of the deceased were deposited at the morgue.

Sources say the event was going on peacefully with students from other schools in the area, staff as well as old students of the school in attendance.

Suddenly, gunshots rang out and all hell seemed to have been let loose at that moment.

Tensions grew into fervid panic within the town as parents and guardians ran helter-skelter seeking a way to evacuate their children and wards from the school premises.

The spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, SP Funmilayo Odunlami, while confirming the incident in a telephone conversation, said normalcy has since returned to the area.

The police spokesperson explained that operatives have commenced investigations into the cause of the incident, adding that before long, the gunmen would be apprehended and prosecuted.