Lagos Begins Publishing Names, Pictures Of Sex Offenders

The Lagos State Government on Thursday said it has commenced the publication of details of sex offenders in the state.

This was disclosed by the Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), Mrs Titilola Vivour Adeniyi during a press conference at the agency’s office.

The details, according to the Executive Secretary, includes the name and picture of the sex offender, the nature of the offence as well as the duration of the sentence handed down by the court.

Mrs Vivour Adeniyi noted that this was in line with the provisions of the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency Law, particularly section 42 which provides that the Agency is to periodically publish details of Sex convicts in the state.

She also said letters of advisory have been issued to local governments and traditional rulers of the communities where the convicts previously resided.

The details of sex convicts are to be published periodically on the State Government’s website, (www.lagosstate.gov.ng), the website of the Ministry of Justice ( https://lagosstatemoj.org) and the Agency’s website; ( www.dsvrtlagos.org).

The Executive Security reiterated that the stance of the State government is resolute in preventing incidents of sexual and domestic abuse, while ensuring justice for all survivors.

She added that to report any case of domestic and sexual violence, Lagosians are to call the toll-free number, 08000333333.

See below two notices for sex offenders published by the Lagos State Government.